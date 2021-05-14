Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? ‘The End’ / ‘Justifies the Means’







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Given that there is no Magnum PI or MacGyver on the air anymore, it makes sense to wonder…

As a response to this question, we come bearing some good and bad news. Where do we begin? Well, let’s make it clear that there is a new episode of the Tom Selleck police drama on the air. Rejoice! Not only that, but two episodes are on the air. Double rejoice! The big problem here is that these episodes constitute the end of season 11. After “The End” and “Justifies the Means” air, you’ll be stuck waiting until the fall, at the earliest, to get more of the show. That’s a pretty-enormous bummer, no?

Luckily, we can at least say that season 11 is going to have one of the biggest finales that you’ve seen so far. Want to get a better sense of it? Then just go ahead and check out the synopses below…

“The End” – Shockwaves ripple through the Reagan family when Danny discovers that their newest family member, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), is working undercover for the ATF to bring down a gunrunning organization, in the first part of the two-hour 11th season finale of BLUE BLOODS, at a special time, Friday, May 14 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Guest stars include Gloria Reuben as Special Agent Rachel Weber and Annabella Sciorra as M.E. Faith Marconi.

“Justifies The Means” – The Reagans band together to prevent Joe Hill from being killed in the line of duty like his father when they fear Joe’s cover has been blown within the gunrunning outfit he’s helping the ATF bring down, in the second part of the two-hour 11th season finale of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 14 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Gloria Reuben guest stars as Special Agent Rachel Weber.

Will there be a huge cliffhanger at the end of all of this? Blue Bloods doesn’t typically go in that direction — then again, they also typically don’t have finales that are two parts and revolve around one central story. This is clearly a season of change!

