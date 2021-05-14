NCIS season 18 episode 17 video: What does Marcie want from Gibbs?







Tuesday night’s NCIS season 18 episode 17 marks the return of Pam Dawber as Marcie Warren, and there are questions that come with that.

Take, for example, this: What in the world does Marcie have in mind for Gibbs? The video sneak peek below gives you a sense of that, as she wants his assistance and guidance on a case where it seems like the police have the wrong man. It originally happened a year ago, but she is convinced that if they work together, she can make sure that justice is served. Gibbs may be technically suspended, but could he almost be a private investigator in this sense?

While Gibbs may act rather reluctant to take part in the case, we do think there is something to the idea that he’s just bored. If he’s looking for an opportunity to get back into the game a little, this could be it! Also, he could ensure that justice is properly served if Marcie is convincing enough that police have the wrong man.

In the end, we think that this storyline could carry over into the finale — and who knows? There may be long-term ramifications that go beyond just that. There is a chance that Gibbs could be away from NCIS for good and working with Marcie could be a part of it — though personally, we’re always going to be for Gibbs joining the team again. There’s no real way to get around that.

