NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale spoilers: Deeks is kidnapped!







We knew that the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale was going to be intense; we just didn’t know in what way until now. This is a story entitled “A Tale of Two Igors,” and over the course of it, one Marty Deeks is going to be in a pretty terrible spot.

What’s going on with him? We think that the newly-released synopsis in a lot of ways speaks for itself:

“A Tale of Two Igors” — Deeks is kidnapped by an associate of Kirkin’s (Ravil Isyanov) in need of his help and NCIS investigates the shooting of a militarized dolphin equipped with a Russian microchip. Also, Beale makes Nell an interesting offer and Hetty returns, on the 12th season finale of NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We gotta say — our assumption entering the finale was that we’d see someone along the lines of Kessler taking center stage. What we did not expect was that a militarized dolphin was going to be front and center for this story. Meanwhile, the return of Hetty has been reported on already, and we’re left to wonder what sort of offer Eric will be handing over to Nell. Is it involving his new business? He knows some of her skills better than anyone, so it certainly makes sense that he would offer her a job in the private sector. Whether or not she takes it, however, is a totally different story. She’s taken on more of a leadership role with Hetty gone from the team as of late.

So will there be a cliffhanger? We know that this show loves to do this — we’re lucky that there is already a season 13 renewal, so at least we don’t have to worry all that much about the long-term future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to keep coming back for some further updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







