This Is Us season 5 episode 15 promo: Why is Sophie returning?







When This Is Us season 5 episode 15 airs on NBC on Tuesday night, there is one big return that should catch your eye: Sophie. She’s back in the world of the show!

Now, of course, comes the pivotal question: Why? At the moment, it feels like Dan Fogelman and the producers are sending us all into a collective tailspin. The promo below shows the character back, and she and Kevin have a conversation that makes him wonder if he is really doing the right thing.

There is one important thing to remember through all of this: The promo could be a manipulation. It obviously goes without saying that the writers want us to be worried about the status of Kevin and Madison, but it could be this conversation that cements in his mind that Madison is perfect for him. He’s going to feel nostalgic with Sophie, given that the two have such an extensive past together. We also have yet to see Madison in any flash-forwards, which does leave the question as to whether she and Justin Hartley’s character are still together.

Ultimately, we’re crossing our fingers that this is all a smokescreen. We know that Kevin and Madison’s wedding is theoretically set for the finale and with that, whatever happens in this episode won’t cause the characters to fully pump the brakes on the nuptials. After such a sad past year and a lot of sadness on the show as well, we are hoping for some reasons to smile!

