The Blacklist season 8 episode 17: How could Liz, Reddington join forces?







If you’ve been watching The Blacklist season 8 for the past few months, you know one of the big themes for Liz and Reddington. These two characters have been at odds for the vast majority of the season and at the moment, there is no clear path for them joining forces again.

Or … is there? We know that things are going to get complicated here in a number of ways. Some of it may come down to our newly-named “Friend from the East” in Ivan. He knows more than almost anyone about what Reddington is up to, and also recognizes that Megan Boone’s character is deeply important. To what extent remains to be seen, but he understands Reddington’s interest in keeping her alive.

Yet, in the promo for Friday’s episode, Reddington tells the Task Force that if his “Friend” talks while being interrogated by Neville Townsend, Liz could very-well die. Neville could turn around and kill Liz out of retaliation for what he learns. Could it be that she is linked for what happened to his family? Is she the keeper of the archive and he needs her dead to have it gone for good? There are a TON of theories that are out there.

What we can’t stop ourselves from wondering is whether Liz could survive this interrogation thanks to Reddington, and she learns enough to recognize that she was wrong. Maybe Reddington was right to do what he did to Katarina, and maybe she has a reason to work with him to take down her short-term ally in Townsend. We do think that The Blacklist is at its best when Liz and Reddington are working together, but it’s going to take a seismic reveal to get it back to that. Reddington hasn’t given Liz any answers, and we’ve come to learn just how desperate she can be in such a situation.

