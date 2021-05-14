Legacies season 3 episode 13 spoilers: Alaric’s difficult decision







Next week on Legacies season 3 episode 13, there is absolutely a lot to prepare for — including some very important choices. For Alaric in particular, this could be one of his biggest episodes yet — he has to figure out what to do with a student when there is no easy choice. We know what the Salvatore School means to him, and also how much value he puts in looking after every single one of his students. Because of all of this, we know full well that there are no easy choices.

Below, we have the full Legacies season 3 episode 13 synopsis with some additional updates all about where the story goes from here:

SACRIFICES – Faced with a difficult decision regarding one of his students, Alaric (Matthew Davis) enlists Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Josie’s (Kaylee Bryant) help to get their perspective. Meanwhile, Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) opens up about her past. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi and Ben Levin also star. Bola Ogun directed the episode written by Cynthia Adarkwa (#313). Original airdate 5/20/2021

This is the last episode of Legacies before the show goes on hiatus. What do we take away from that? More so than anything, it’s a sign that there is some big stuff going down here — and some of it probably goes beyond what Alaric is up to. This is a show that loves its cliffhangers, so we have to be confident that another one or two are coming.

Oh, and of course, Legacies has the luxury of knowing already that a season 4 will be coming down the road. It’s due to this that it doesn’t have to worry too much about tying together all of its loose ends. There will be time for that later on.

