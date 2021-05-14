Manifest season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Is a game-changing reveal ahead?







Manifest season 3 episode 10 could be the one that changes everything — at least if the latest promo is to be believed.

If you look below, you can see Saanvi proclaim that she is on the cusp of something that could blow the Flight 828 mystery wide open. Could this be an earth-shattering reveal like no other? Well, it does look like something is rattling the ground a little bit! We’ll just have to wait and see what that is.

Below, the Manifest season 3 episode 10 synopsis offers up a few clues as to what’s ahead:

Ben’s pursuit of a vulnerable Passenger’s Calling lands him in the crosshairs of an enemy. Michaela unearths a dangerous arsenal of 828 hate. A seemingly natural disaster leads Saanvi to make a bold move. Angelina puts her connection with Eden to a dangerous test.

Given that we are closing in on the end of the season, doesn’t it make since for the veil to be lifted on a few different things? It feels like it, especially since Saanvi in particular has been trying to piece together the 828 mystery since what feels like the beginning of time.

Also, we do want a few more answers in the event that Manifest doesn’t come back. Do we want a season 4? Absolutely, but we’re also well-aware that nothing in the world of network TV is guaranteed. NBC is facing a number of tough choices with several bubble shows, whether it be this one, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, or Good Girls. All of them have dedicated audiences and offer something different than the rest of the network’s fare. Hopefully, we’ll know a little something more before season 3 wraps itself up.

