Last Man Standing season 9 episode 20, 21 spoilers: The series finale







Next week on Last Man Standing, this is it. We will have made it to the end of the road for the long-running sitcom. There are two episodes airing back to back and through those, you will see some funny and bittersweet moments for the entire Baxter family.

The challenge in the final half-hour is simple: How do you find a way to wrap up so many years of television? You want to look at the past and remind viewers how you got here; however, at the same time you want to give them a sense of what the future holds. With a show like this, you want to imagine that Mike, Vanessa, and the kids are all happy and loving their lives for years after the fact.

For some more specifics about these big episodes, check out the official synopsis via Fox below:

Mike teaches Kristin about work/life balance, as Vanessa and Mandy school Jen on camping. Meanwhile, Ed asks Kyle how to get into heaven. Then, after Mike’s beloved truck is stolen, just as he completes his 10-year renovation on it, the Baxter family and friends gather together for an emotional good-bye in the all-new, special one-hour “Baxter Boot Camp / Keep On Truckin'” series finale of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, May 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-920/921) (TV-PG D, L)

Knowing in advance that Eve is coming back for the finale is a nice touch — we know that Kaitlyn Dever is super-busy with all of her different gigs, and it’s a nice tribute to the show to have her in the farewell. We’re sure that there are other notable guest stars and iconic moments that will be revisited, as well.

