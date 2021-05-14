Clarice episode 10 return date: Catherine Martin escapes!







As you prepare for Clarice episode 10 to air on CBS, we come bearing some bad news: You will be waiting a while for it. While many other network shows are airing over the next couple of weeks, the Silence of the Lambs follow-up will not be back until Thursday, June 3. Airing this episode outside of May sweeps does not make us super-optimistic about the show’s future, but we’ll wait and see what the network decides here. There’s no exact timetable to when they will figure it out.

So what’s coming up when the series does return? The title here is “Motherless Child,” and this is a huge episode for Catherine Martin that does bring you back fully into the Silence of the Lambs world. For more on that, be sure to check out the Clarice episode 10 synopsis below:

“Motherless Child” — Catherine Martin escapes to Carneys Point, N.J., to confront Buffalo Bill’s mother, Lila Gumb (Maria Ricossa). When Ruth recruits Krendler and ViCAP to track her down, Clarice volunteers to be the one to find Catherine before she commits a vile act and becomes a monster herself. Also, Julia continues to assist the ViCAP team’s investigation despite the huge personal risk, on CLARICE, Thursday, June 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

While we haven’t said that all episodes of this show are meant for movie or Thomas Harris fans first, this could be one of them. It’s a way to play off that source material that makes perfect sense, especially given what we’ve seen from Catherine Martin to date. We just hope that Clarice can get through to her, given that we are looking at one of the most desperate situations to date.

