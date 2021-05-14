Blue Bloods season 11 finale sneak peek: Henry Reagan’s pain







When Henry Reagan speaks, we listens — that’s just one thing to think about entering the Blue Bloods season 11 finale. Len Cariou’s character will be front and center for some of the action in both “The End” and “Justifies the Means” (remember, there are two episodes airing tomorrow night.)

So what is he bringing to the table? Sage wisdom for sure, but also a generous dose of pain. In the sneak peek below, you can see the character express his desperation to save Joe Hill’s life. He doesn’t want to bury another Reagan. Just think of everyone Henry has lost over the years — his wife Betty, his son Peter, his daughter-in-law Mary, his grandson Joe Reagan, and then Danny’s wife Linda. Losing a great-grandchild like Joe Hill, someone he was still getting to know, will shatter his heart into pieces.

What is so fascinating about this preview is that it is one of the few times that the Reagans are together in a venue that is not them all sitting at the dinner table. They are intently listening to Henry speak, as they all know that his words speak volumes. They also want to try and find Joe, who may be in over his head amidst his undercover assignment. Losing him would be heartbreaking, but we know that this family will pool their resources and do everything within their power to ensure that he’s okay. It’s just going to take a lot of hard work and quick thinking.

Our hope is that at the end of the finale event, there will be an opportunity to see Joe alongside all of the rest of the Reagan family. They deserve this moment! Personally, we think that this moment also deserves Nicky, who hasn’t gotten to meet Joe; it’s up to the writers and producers to ensure that this happens.

