Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 14 spoilers: Ethan Cutkosky returns







Next week on Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 14, the show will be shifting away from crossover events. Instead, you are going to get a story that is nostalgic for a very different reason: The presence of Ethan Cutkosky. The Shameless alum has not appeared since “Born Psychopath” all the way back in 2013; now, he is back for another episode in “Post-Graduate Psychopath” that is focusing on Henry Mesner all over again.

Personally, we don’t quite imagine that this episode is going to be an altogether positive one for Benson, Rollins, and the rest of the Special Victims Unit. The synopsis below sets the stage for what to expect:

05/20/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Rollins must revisit an old case when a child sent to juvenile detention is released after his 18th birthday. Guest starring Ethan Cutkosky, Bill Irwin, Sideara St. Claire and Deirdre Lovejoy. TV-14

We understand fully why Cutkosky would want this to be his first major acting gig since the end of Shameless — this is a very different sort of character than Carl Gallagher, and it allows him to take on some dark subject matter. It’s also a chance to SVU to reward some longtime viewers, which it tries to do in whatever way it can. There are still some stories to come after the fact, so don’t dive into this thinking that it’s going to be the end of the road. SVU is just staying on the air a little bit longer in order to compensate for the global health crisis delaying the start of the season.

Will we be building up to something big at the end of the season? There’s a good chance of that, especially since the writers have known since before the season that they’d be coming back…

