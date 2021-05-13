Mom season 9: Why isn’t it happening with Allison Janney, cast at CBS?







Is there any chance at all that a Mom season 9 could someday happen? If you enter tonight wondering about that, we understand.

For the time being, though, here is what we have to offer: Bad news. Tonight was billed as the series finale for a reason. We did get the sense that a lot of the cast and crew was willing to come back for another batch of episodes, but CBS makes the final call on these things. It’s similar in a way to how they chose to end MacGyver — at least in this case, it does seem like the creative team had the time to put together a proper send-off.

As for whether or not a season 9 could happen down the road, never say never — but we don’t see it happening in the immediate future. Very few shows are technically revived — while there are a number of them out there, it’s still a tiny percentage of the ones that actually air every single year. Meanwhile, we don’t know if Mom has that “cultural phenomenon” status that often merits a revival — it had a dedicated audience throughout its run, but we would never put it on a tier with The Big Bang Theory or Modern Family as one of the most-successful comedies of the past generation. (We’re not sure either one of those shows are ever coming back, either.)

The best thing that you can hope for after Mom is that executive producer Chuck Lorre finds a way to work with some of these cast members again — it’s something that he has shown a willingness to do across his other projects. One of the things that is a hallmark of his shows these days is comedy mixed with something a little more real and raw. Hopefully that remains a through-line for much of his work in the near future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Mom series finale right now

Do you want to see a Mom season 9 happen someday on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After doing that, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







