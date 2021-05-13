Walker episode 12 spoilers: The time of Emily’s death







Walker episode 12 is going to be airing on The CW next week, and all signs point to it being one of the most emotional ones to date.

For the bulk of the series so far, we’ve seen the title character (played by Jared Padalecki) try his best to cope with what happened to the woman he loved in Emily. It’s been a very difficult transition for him, and we’ve seen so many of the long-term struggles that it has caused.

For this particular episode (entitled “A Tale of Two Families”), we’re going to be looking more at the day before she died, plus then also the immediate aftermath. The title is likely a reference to how it could feel like there are two totally different worlds here, and you should prepare yourself for that accordingly.

Below, the full Walker episode 12 synopsis has all of the details you need to know right now:

FLASHBACK – The show flashes back to the days right before and after Emily’s (Genevieve Padalecki) death and how the entire Walker family dealt with the sudden tragic loss (#112). Steve Robin directed the episode with story by Seamus Kevin Fahey and written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke. Original airdate 5/20/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Schedule-wise, we can go ahead and tell you that this is the final episode for the month of May — just in case you needed a reminder that this is important. There could be a lot that you’re left to longer on in this hour, and some of those feelings and emotions could lay the pathway for whatever Walker’s future will be.

