Is Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, May 13?







Are Law & Order: SVU and its spin-off Organized Crime new tonight? Is the wait for the crossover at an end? Just like you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through here.

Let’s kick things off by sharing in this case the good news — the big event is actually here! You will have a chance to see this crossover starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it’s going to be one of the biggest ones in quite some time — save, of course, for Stabler’s epic return. The entire story revolves around Simon, and it’s going to cause Benson and her former partner to work together once more.

Will there be drama? There has to be when you’re talking about a situation this important. Benson has wanted answers on what happened for quite some time and Elliot may be one of the people best qualified to help.

If you haven’t seen synopses for these two episodes before, you can take a look at them below…

SVU – 05/13/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU search for three women suspected of drugging and robbing wealthy men. The case leads to personal connections for both Benson and Kat. Guest starring Tamara Tunie, Christopher Meloni and Nicola Rossi. TV-14

Organized Crime – 05/13/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler faces the consequences of a failed drug bust. Bell is forced to choose between the job and her family. Gina gets an unexpected visitor. Guest starring Mariska Hargitay and Demore Barnes. TV-14

If you do want a bonus piece of something fun, why not take a look at that via Mariska Hargitay below? In this, she talks about working with Ice-T and Christopher Meloni … plus also her love of Hamilton at the same exact time.

What do you want to see on Law & Order: SVU and also Organized Crime coming up?

