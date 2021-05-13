Psych 3: This Is Gus movie officially ordered at Peacock!







For those out there who were eager to see more of Psych as a franchise, some fantastic news is on the way!

Today, Peacock confirmed that they are ordering a third movie based on the hit USA show, with the title this time (hilariously) being Psych 3: This Is Us. There is also a brief logline (via Deadline) that gives you a good sense of what lies ahead:

In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Groomzilla Gus (Dulé Hill) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband, as Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career.

Maggie Lawson and Corbin Bernsen are also going to be reprising their roles from the original series. The same goes for Kirsten Nelson. Omundson’s continued participation is incredibly heartwarming given his recovery from a stroke, which was written into Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. (He also makes appearances on This Is Us.)

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home was one of the projects available at launch for Peacock, and ordering this movie is a clear signal that it performed well for the service. Psych has an enormous following, and we have to imagine that having the full series available there is helping it to make new fans far and wide. The show is funny, imaginative, and has some pretty good whodunnits at its core; there are a few episodes we’ve seen at least seven or eight times.

As for the possibility of a Psych 4 beyond this, we have to wait and see, but it does feel like the cast is open to keep doing this show for as long as viewers are interested. We imagine that production on this will happen prior to Roday Rodriguez starting work on A Million Little Things season 4, provided that show ends up being renewed.

What do you think about the idea of Psych 3: This Is Gus?

What do you think about the idea of Psych 3: This Is Gus?

