SWAT season 4 episode 17 air date: The finale approaches…







There are a couple of things to know about SWAT season 4 episode 17 right off the jump, starting with its proximity to the finale. This is the penultimate episode of the season, so rest assured that whatever happens here is going to carry right into the last episode.

Unfortunately, and in true recent show fashion, CBS is not releasing TOO much in the way of details all about what lies ahead. All we can say with certainty is that SWAT season 4 episode 17 carries with it the title of “Whistleblower.” If that doesn’t sound ominous, then what is? We are going to see some sort of takedown operation here, and it could all come back somewhat to police procedure and protocol, which have been parts of season 4 from the get-go. While SWAT as of late has presented the typical action scenes and character moments we’ve come to know and love, there is also more going on behind the scenes. Both entertaining and enlightening viewers can be tough, but the writers are pulling it off.

Given the early SWAT season 5 renewal, we do wonder if the writers had time to build something into that final episode this spring — though we won’t know that for two more weeks. Season 5 will likely premiere this fall, though we have to wait for CBS’ full schedule release to know more details.

At the moment, the biggest thing that we can say is that we’re going to be getting some great moments over the next 14 days, ones that remind us of why we enjoy SWAT so much in the first place.

