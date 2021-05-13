A Million Little Things season 3 episode 14 spoilers: ‘United Front’







Curious to know more about A Million Little Things season 3 episode 14? We’re inching closer to the finale, and there’s a lot the writers need to address. Take, for example, the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and how that continues to shape the characters. A part of season 3 is a reflection on where all of us are as a country; meanwhile, another part of it is meant to look at individual story arcs that have been building for quite some time. Take, for example, where Katherine and Eddie are in their relationship and what they are trying to tackle.

For some specifics all about next week, be sure to tackle the full A Million Little Things season 3 episode 14 synopsis below:

“united front” – Rome tries to help Tyrell find a productive outlet for his frustrations about the racial issues in America while Regina is dealing with her mother’s concerns regarding the future of Someday. Meanwhile, Katherine and Eddie struggle to navigate the waters of their relationship on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” WEDNESDAY, MAY 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Is there going to be any sort of resolution for Eddie and Katherine in this episode? It’s hard to feel confident, mostly because it’s hard to feel confident about anything with the two of them in general. Right when we start to feel a little better about the two of them, something else happens that makes everything fall apart.

By the way, we should also note that there is no official word on a season 4 as of yet. Could that change at some point in the near future?

