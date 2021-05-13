Yellowstone season 4: Questions on trailer, potential season 5 renewal







Within this particular Yellowstone piece, we have a few things to talk through when it comes to season 4 and beyond.

Let’s start off, though, with this: Where is the season 4 trailer? We don’t have a premiere date or any footage at the moment, and it is rather shocking when you consider where we are in the year. At this point in 2020, we had news on both. We also know that production has been done on new episodes for a good while now.

It has been confirmed already that Yellowstone will return this year with more episodes, and this leaves only a couple of ideas as possibilities when it comes to season 4: Either Paramount Network is trying a different promotional approach to this season, or the premiere is going to air a little bit later this year than it has in the past. We gotta be prepared for either at this point.

Where’s the season 5 renewal?

We wonder about that, as well. Last year, the show got a VERY early season 4 renewal, months before the third season even launched. This time around, though, it’s clear that this show is holding the cards closer to the vest and we can’t say that we’re a big fan of it.

Obviously, there is still plenty of time to renew the show, but remember that Yellowstone films many months before it premieres. (Hence, the situation we’re in now waiting for a date.) If they want to keep the schedule, we are going to have to get season 5 news over the next few months.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

Is there any one part of this show that you look forward to the most? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for other news. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

