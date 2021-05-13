Nancy Drew season 2 episode 16 spoilers: Back to ‘normal’…







Next week Nancy Drew season 2 episode 16 is coming on The CW, and we are jumping to the other side of the Tom Swift story.

Is tonight’s episode important for the future? Absolutely, and we mean that especially when you remember that there is a planned spin-off all about that character. However, there is no 100% confirmation that said spin-off is going to happen, and for now, we want to focus back in on the Drew Crew themselves.

Luckily, we do know that next week’s episode will do just that, as a number of new characters prepare themselves to take down Everett. We know that this isn’t going to be an easy thing for them all to take on, but we’re still excited to see what the story looks like.

For a few more details, check out the full Nancy Drew season 2 episode 16 synopsis below:

WARNING – Ryan (Riley Smith) and the Drew Crew work together to find a way to bring down Everett (guest star Andrew Airlie). Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) gives Nancy (Kennedy McMann) a word of warning. Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis and Maddison Jaizani also star. Jeff W. Byrd directed the episode written by Jesse Stern & Katherine DiSavino (#216). Original airdate 5/19/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If there is one thing that we’re especially excited about right now when it comes to Nancy Drew season 2, it’s getting to see so many episodes in succession. Hasn’t it been rather nice that we’ve had so few hiatuses throughout the year? We like to think so.

