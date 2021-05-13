Chicago Fire season 9 episode 15 spoilers: The last before finale!







Chicago Fire season 9 episode 15 is going to be an enormous episode! That goes without saying given where we are in the story. In just one week’s time, the season finale will be here! When you think about the world of One Chicago, you know that these shows tend to go big in their final episodes. We expect nothing else here as we see Severide and Casey help Kidd to figure out her future. We know that she is potentially moving up the ranks, but where is the best place for her?

One of the big struggles with a show like Chicago Fire is simple: Inevitably, you do want to see characters find themselves in better positions in CFD. However, in doing so, you run the risk that you don’t get to see as much of them on the show you love. How do you balance all of that out? In the end, this is not the easiest thing to balance.

Below, we’ve got the full Chicago Fire season 9 episode 15 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

05/19/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Casey try to find the best fit for Kidd. Ritter, Gallo and Violet help plan an event for Mouch. TV-14

Before we get to the end of this episode, we hope to get a better sense of Stella’s future, but also some big moments for her and Kelly, as well! There is a lot of ground that Chicago Fire needs to cover within these final two episodes. We do want to get a better sense of what the future holds for all of Firehouse 51, but in particular, the relationships involving some of its members. (We know that there’s a season 10 coming, so the writers can really build up to that if they want.)

