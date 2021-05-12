Blue Bloods season 11 finale photo: Are Erin, Eddie teaming up?







Who doesn’t want another look at the Blue Bloods season 11 finale? With the two-hour event airing in a couple of days, we are eager to discuss it at just about every turn.

For the sake of today’s article, we want to put a focus on Erin and Eddie, two characters who are often are pretty fun around each other. So what could they be doing this time around? No matter what it is, clearly it’s in some sort of official capacity. She, Erin, and Anthony are all in work attire in the photo above, which seems to be out in the field somewhere. More than likely, all three of them are collaborating on a case, though it remains to be seen what this exact case looks like.

Could it be connected to Joe Hill suddenly being a part of the show again? That is where things get a little interesting. CBS hasn’t released many details about the other storylines within the finale, which leads you to think on paper that everything must be connected to him. It would be an interesting situation if it was, given that Blue Bloods rarely ever does episodes where every storyline is tied to each other. More often than not, the Reagans are off doing their own thing before eventually coming back together at family dinner. We’ll see if that changes this time around.

To us, the most important thing for Erin, Anthony, and Eddie is that we all get a sense of where there future is going in this finale. It’d be great to get an update on Erin’s relationship with the new District Attorney; meanwhile, will Eddie ever get promoted? It was something that she was actually angling for before Jamie ended up advancing up the ranks. It’d fun to see what would happen if she was ranked higher than him for a change, not that we think that is coming.

Hopefully, come Friday we’re left feeling satisfied and/or excited for what lies ahead!

