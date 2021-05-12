The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Will June get out?







The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 6 will be arriving on Hulu next week, and all signs point to this being an especially notable hour.

How so? It starts with the closing minutes of episode 5, where June and Moira finally reunited. Now, we have questions as to whether or not Elisabeth Moss’ character will finally get out. She has an opportunity, but there is no guarantee that she actually will leave.

Have you seen our new review for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 5? If not, we suggest that you watch that below! After you do, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and remember to keep coming back — we have some other updates that you don’t want to miss.

Judging from the promo below for episode 6, the first order of business is making sure June is okay — she is bleeding and badly wounded from some of the explosions this week. From there, the next question is about Janine’s whereabouts. Is she still alive? We want to believe so, but there are no 100% guarantees here.

Once you get past those questions, you can then start to think about whether or not June can actually escape. Does she want to? Eventually yes, but it’s clear at this point that she doesn’t want to go without Hannah in tow. This could understandably keep her back, but our concern is quite simple: What means does she have to find her? Without Janine she is effectively alone, and she may not have many of the resources within Gilead anymore. Could she be better off leaving and coming back with reinforcements? There’s no easy answer here, and that is what makes some of the potential debate all the more painful.

Related – Check out some other Handmaid’s Tale news and updates, including more on the Janine mystery

What do you most want to see on The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 6?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and hopes right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to also come back around — there are some more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







