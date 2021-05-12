





Is Madeline Brewer leaving The Handmaid’s Tale following season 4 episode 5? Is Janine dead and, if not, where in the world is she?

If you find yourself asking these questions, we more than understand based on that ending. Clearly, the producers of the Hulu series do want us freaking out on a number of different subjects. They left the fate of Janine hanging wide open after this episode; there were explosions in Chicago and while Moira did turn up out of the blue, her traveling companion was nowhere to be seen.

We suppose that it’s possible Janine was killed in one of the blasts but if that happened, is that really going to be a satisfying ending for this character’s story? We have a hard time believing that. This show has already killed off multiple characters this season, so to lose Janine at this point feels like too big of a pill to swallow. We do think that she’s still out there, though we could be moving into a time where she and June are separated from one another for a good while.

In the end, we mostly are just hoping to see The Handmaid’s Tale moving into an era where June finds a little more stability — the show can’t just have her wandering from place to place for the majority of the season.

What did you think about the events of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 5, and where do you think Janine is?

Is there a chance the character is actually dead? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do check that out, we suggest that you stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

