Blue Bloods season 11 finale: Will Joe Hill, Nicky return to family dinner?







Few shows are able to raise as many questions about a single scene as Blue Bloods can with its family dinners. Yet, we love them! They are a fundamental part of what this show is and, in the end, they serve as a source of great reassurance. These dinners provide a sense of peace amidst the chaos, and we love it whenever the writers can give us a surprise with all of the Reagans present. Remember when Jamie and Eddie announced their engagement, or when Danny chose to bring Baez to dinner?

As small as it may seem, one of the big question marks this season is whether or not Nicky will be able to meet her cousin Joe. The last time she was in town (pictured above), it was the holidays and he skipped out on family dinner. He wasn’t ready to accept being a proper part of the Reagan family and effectively, he went into hiding for a good while.

We know that Joe is coming back in the finale, just as we’re also hoping that he will reconcile with the family and be more accepting of his place in it. Unfortunately, there is no official word on a Nicky return — we know that Sami Gayle was in the New York area at the time that the finale was filming, but we wouldn’t take that as 100% confirmation. (CBS has still referred to Gayle as a series regular throughout this season, even though she’s barely been in it.)

In the end, we do think getting both of these characters at family dinner would be a nice way to give some closure to this season. Not only that, but it could set the stage for them to have more of a role in season 12, if the writers and the actors want that to be the case. We just want more of the Reagan family together! Doesn’t it make the family dinners all that more special?

Remember, the two-hour Blue Bloods finale is airing on CBS this Friday.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Blue Bloods, including another photo preview for what’s ahead

Do you think Joe and Nicky will be at the final Blue Bloods season 11 family dinner?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around to get some other updates on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







