The Oval season 2 episode 14 return date: When’s it back on BET?







Following today’s midseason finale, do you want to know The Oval season 2 episode 14 return date over on BET? As you would imagine, we’ve got a lot to dive into here!

The first thing we gotta say is this: What a crazy midseason finale! It’s no shock that the Tyler Perry series pulled out all of the stops here, whether it be revealing a death or also some news when it comes to Picky’s father. They want to give you a lot of good stuff to think over as we await the show coming back on the air.

Unfortunately, you will be waiting for a little while in order to see that happen. How long? Think in terms of Tuesday, July 20 according to a new report from TVLine. While that’s a good while to wait, it also makes some sense. This gives BET some more, solid programming to have on the air in the summer. It also enables there to be a smaller window of time between the second and third seasons on the air. We think this is the sort of show where retention really matters, and a long hiatus can often spell some pretty-bad news.

If there’s one point of frustration we can see people having with the long wait, it’s probably the fact that the entirety of season 2 has already been filmed. As a matter of fact, it was filmed a long time ago at Perry’s studio! This was one of the first shows to start filming amidst the global health crisis, and we’re interested what season 3 will look and feel like given the cast can start to move around a little bit more. Kudos to the producers, though, for finding a way to make season 2 work amidst the most extraordinary of circumstances.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Oval right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Oval season 2 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some additional news. (Photo: BET.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







