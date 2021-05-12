FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 15 spoilers: A last-minute wedding!







While we know that FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 15 is the penultimate episode of the season, there will be a chance to breathe amidst the chaos. Sure, you will have a chance to see plenty of action and high-octane drama. Yet, in this upcoming episode (entitled “Hustler”), you’re also going to see a wedding!

To be specific, this is going to be the wedding of Byron and Marie at Jess’ farm, and clearly the crew has turned it into the perfect venue for the location! Any chance to see more of Terry O’Quinn is going to be well worth celebrating, especially when it comes to seeing him in a moment of joy. Think of all of the characters in despair he has played over the years, with one of the primary ones being John Locke on Lost.

Below, check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 15 synopsis with some more insight all about what the future holds — both in terms of the case and also the wedding:

“Hustler” — The team heads to D.C. to protect Ortiz’s former informant after a hitman tries to kill her. Also, Sarah helps Jess’ family prepares for Byron and Marie’s last-minute wedding on Jess’ farm, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Will this episode carry over into the finale? It’s possible that it will in some shape or form, but we don’t get the sense that every single part of it will. Just remember for a moment here that wedding storylines are typically wrapped up within a single episode; writers tend to linger on drama, but create joy in a way that is a little bit more open-and-shut.

