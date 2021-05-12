Prodigal Son season 2 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Is this the end?







As you prepare for Prodigal Son season 2 episode 13 on Fox next week, there are some things that you should know.

First things first, it is the fact that this could be the series finale. Just yesterday, it was officially confirmed that Fox was canceling the show after two seasons. For now, we have to interpret “The Last Weekend” as the end of the road. There’s always a chance that a Prodigal Son season 3 could happen somewhere else, but it’s hard to bank on that. What’s going to be hard is in the event that there is some enormous cliffhanger at the end of the finale — that means there could be questions that we don’t have an answer to for a rather long time, if ever.

Below, we’ve got the full Prodigal Son season 2 episode 13 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

The search for a serial killer known as “The Woodsman” might help the NYPD find one of their own in the all-new “The Last Weekend” season finale episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, May 18 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-213) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

With this being the final episode of the season, we have to imagine that the stakes, and also the danger, are going to be higher than ever. Characters could die and if not that, they could be mortally wounded. There is also that chance that Malcolm Bright could go completely over the edge; there’s been a potential threat of that coursing through this show ever since the beginning.

If this is the end, we’re certainly going to miss Prodigal Son — with its fascinating mysteries and intense characters, there aren’t many other shows that can replicate anything close to what it did.

