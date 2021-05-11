Is FBI, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS, May 11?







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What about the FBI: Most Wanted spin-off? We know that getting consecutive episodes this season has been somewhat of a rarity, so we more than understand any confusion that may be out there on the subject.

Ultimately, here is where we can present some GOOD news — both these shows are on the air! Not only that, but you will actually get weekly installments of each of them from now all the way until their season finales a little later this month. Tonight, you’ll get a chance to see some intense cases, but also some key personal moments that could build up momentum towards the respective finales. Since both of these series have already been renewed, we think there’s a reasonable amount of room in here for a good cliffhanger.

Want a few more specifics? Then check out the synopsis for each one of these upcoming episodes below.

FBI, “Short Squeeze” — When the CEO of a major brokerage firm is shot and killed while surrounded by protesters, the team looks into who had the most to lose from his company’s perceived manipulations. Also, Scola’s previous Wall Street career and the reasons he left come to light as the financial details of the case begin to unfold, on FBI, Tuesday, May 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

FBI: Most Wanted, “Toxic” — The team tracks two brothers set on getting revenge against members of the company that caused their town’s environmental destruction. Also, Sarah meets the rest of the LaCroix family, including Jess’ sister, Louise (Jules Willcox), on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

The FBI: Most Wanted episode has us particularly excited, mostly because these sort of family gatherings are typically chaotic and good fodder for awkward comedy.

