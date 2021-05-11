The Flash season 7 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Family Matters, Part 1’







When you check out The Flash season 7 episode 10 on The CW next week, you could have a chance to dive into a super-important story. “Family Matters, Part 1” could potentially set the stage for the end of this present arc. One of the things to remember with this show is that we’re currently in an era where “graphic novels” are the packet of time rather than seasons. We think they’ve played this one out with the differences forces battling it out with Team Flash, and that is going to continue for a little while longer.

As a matter of fact, the next installment could put the focus on Psych vs. Iris. For more on that, be sure to check out the full The Flash season 7 episode 10 synopsis below:

PSYCH THREATENS IRIS – Iris (Candice Patton) is pushed to the limit as she seeks to uncover the mysterious truth about Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer). Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) initiates a new training system, that could potentially backfire, with devastating consequences. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) make life-altering decisions. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Emily Palizzi (#710). Original airdate 5/18/2021

Just in case you want to get a better sense of what lies ahead, we know that Barry and Iris are going to need to team up in the second part to make Central City a little bit safer. We know that there are a lot of stories coming up after that, including more Godspeed, but we may have to wait a while to get a better sense of some of them.

Knowing now that both Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh will be officially gone at the end of the season, let’s hope that they each have a worthy send-off at some point along the way here.

