The Blacklist season 8 episode 17 spoilers: Who is #5 on the Blacklist?







The Blacklist season 8 episode 17 is airing on NBC this Friday, and we’ve now got a new bit of information that should leave everyone excited. To be specific, we’re talking about where Ivan Stepanov resides on the famous list.

Already this season, we have learned that Elizabeth Keen is #1 on the list, and that does make a great deal of sense. After all, she is the biggest threat to Raymond Reddington out there — he won’t kill her, and as of late, she’s been more than fine plotting against him at every turn. We’ve also learned recently that Katarina Rostova is #3 on the list.

Thanks to some promotional photos that have been released for Friday’s episode, we now know that Ivan is none other than #5 on the list! This obviously solidifies that he is a person of great importance to this mythology, not that this comes as a surprise. With Ivan holding the #5 spot on the list, this means that the #2 spot is really the only major question mark now. Our assumption is that this would go to our current Big Bad Neville Townsend — the only other explanation is that Neville is somehow lower and there’s another Big Bad for season 9 we haven’t met yet.

Of course, we presume it’s also possible that Reddington himself is #2 in a weird, “I’m my own worst enemy” kind of way. Yet, since this is Reddington’s list, we’re not sure it makes all that much sense for him to include himself on the list.

