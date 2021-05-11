





We knew entering The Good Doctor season 4 episode 16 that it was going to be an emotional episode. We just didn’t realize to what extent that would be.

There is no beating around the bush in this episode: Lea and Shaun were losing their baby. Her pregnancy was such a big part of the past several weeks and through that, we had hope for both of them. They prepared to be parents, and Shaun learned more to be there for her rather than just focusing on her as a patient. The scene of Lea sobbing was heartbreaking, and it has to be considered one of the strongest performances from Paige Spara all season.

Even after realizing that they were losing their daughter, there were more painful decisions coming: Lea had to figure out how to say goodbye, and it wasn’t about medical advice at that point. It was about trying to find closure. She chose what she felt would be the best for her leaving the hospital; as for Shaun, he looked for comfort from Dr. Glassman. He is one of the only people he would share this sorrow with, and their moment was simple and yet touching.

While Lea is still capable of having a healthy baby down the road, we can’t imagine her or Shaun thinking about that the rest of the season. The final episodes are moving from a place of joy into a place of sorrow, and it is one of the hardest things that Shaun has been forced to grapple with. The two left the hospital together at the end of the episode, fundamentally unsure of what the future would hold. (We didn’t expect that closeup shot of the teddy bear to break us, but it totally did.)

