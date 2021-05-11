NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 17 promo: Kessler’s postcard…







As we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 17 to air on Sunday, one thing is clear: Producers want you freaking out.

For most of the past few months, Katya has been positioned as the Big Bad for most of the season. While she was certainly formidable, her presence allowed another adversary to fall more into the background: Kessler. We knew that this character would be coming back eventually — it was mostly a matter of when.

Well, the promo below for “Through the Looking Glass” strongly indicates that he’s ready to cause chaos all around Kensi once more. He’s sent NCIS a postcard that is clearly addressed to her — while it’s too early to say if he has something to do with the case for the whole team this week, the story is building towards something big. If we had to guess, our assumption is that Kessler will be the central adversary for the finale; or, he’ll be built up into something more in season 13. Given that Frank Military is an executive producer behind the scenes on the show, that makes us feel like he’d be available whenever the producers want him to show up.

We’ve said this before and it bears repeating: We want Kessler captured ASAP. It has nothing to do with Military’s performance; instead, it has everything to do with how awful this character is. He’s one of the creepiest individuals we’ve seen on TV in quite some time and with that, we’re terrified to think what he’s capable of doing or how he could try to destroy Kensi’s happy ending.

Our hope is that the end of the season will both bring his downfall and give Kensi and Deeks baby news — maybe that’s too much to ask all at once but it’s not stopping us!

