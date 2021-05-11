All Rise season 2 episode 16 spoilers: The buildup to the finale







Are you ready to see what’s ahead on All Rise season 2 episode 16? This is one of the most notable cases of the season for Lola, and it’s also going to set the stage for some other big stuff. Remember that there’s only one episode coming after this, and that finale could have a lot of important loose ends to tie up.

Of course, we also have to remind you that as of this writing, there is no word as to whether or not a season 3 renewal will happen. We want to be optimistic, but CBS has shown already this year that they’re fine canceling shows that they don’t think are living up to their expectations. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds, but we can say one thing here with the utmost confidence: Relish the show while you have it! There is no guarantee it will be there tomorrow.

Below, we’ve got the full All Rise season 2 episode 16 synopsis with some more information as to what lies ahead:

“Leap of Faith” — Lola is tested like never before during a high-profile murder case when the women of Audubon and Associates—Rachel and Amy—combine forces with Public Defender Emily to represent the co-defendants. Also, David Sanders (Nicholas Christopher) helps Lola court donations and endorsements to prepare for her upcoming re-election campaign, on ALL RISE, Monday, May 17 (9:00- 10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

If there is one storyline in here that feels like a great setup for the future, it’s clearly the idea of a re-election campaign. Isn’t that just a fun thing to think about? It does feel like there are a lot of fun wrinkles as to the sort of stories that could be told here as judge campaigns rarely are ever focused on in the scripted TV world.

