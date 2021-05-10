Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 finale: Is it meant as series finale?







As you prepare for the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 finale this weekend, it makes sense to wonder about the future. After all, there’s still no word on if it will continue! The show is a critical favorite and has a diehard legion of fans, but it’s also suffering from sagging ratings. It has slid dramatically since moving to Sunday nights, to the point where there is concern as to whether it will come back at all.

Does it get good streaming numbers? Absolutely, but the reality remains that musical shows often have a niche audience and producing all of these numbers can’t come cheap. Still, we’ll do our best to cross our fingers for more — especially knowing that the finale was not meant to be the end of the whole show. Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, here is some of what executive producer Austin Winsberg had to say on the subject:

“I approached it like we are continuing … There are certain things that are answered at the end of the season, and then there are still a few big cliffhangers that we leave open for major storylines in Season 3. At no point in the process did anybody tell me to not do that. I wanted to end the season on a hopeful note, not on a bad note.”

Hopefully, this will give NBC an incentive to order at least one more year of Zoey’s Playlist. If that has to be the final season, so be it — but personally, we’d just love a batch of episodes where we know in advance the end is coming. That way, the writers can plan for it and we get a conclusion that satisfies just about everyone. We think this is a show that means a lot to people out there — it can be incredibly emotional at times, but there is such a positive spirit behind it that it can lift you up even if you’re having a horrible day.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist right now

Are you still hoping for a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around for some additional updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







