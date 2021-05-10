9-1-1 season 4 episode 13 spoilers: The last before big finale







Next week on 9-1-1 season 4 episode 13, you’re going to see some crazy stories — what else would you expect here? Beyond just that, though, there are a few threads that could unravel over the next couple of weeks. When you are so close to the finale, there tends to be an escalation.

Below, we’ve got the full 9-1-1 season 4 episode 13 synopsis with some more updates as to what lies ahead:

The members of the 118 make calls to save a bridezilla at a disastrous wedding and to a mother trapped on her balcony. Meanwhile, Hen plays medical detective when her mother, Toni (guest star Marsha Warfield), falls ill. Also, Eddie and Christopher receive a visit from Carla (guest star Cocoa Brown), Athena uncovers a secret Bobby has been hiding that puts their marriage on the rocks and Maddie struggles with adjusting to motherhood in the all-new “Suspicion” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 17 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-413) (TV-14 L, V)

The story that we’re the most concerned about after reading this is clearly Athena’s, mostly because secrets are the sort of thing that can destroy relationships. Because we love the two of them together, we don’t want to see anything happen … but it’s also inevitable that a show like this would throw a few curveballs into the mix. That is just the sort of thing that they often do! Let’s just hope it ends up being okay by the end of the hour.

As for some of the other stories, we’re certainly worried about Hen’s mother, and Maddie’s struggles in one way or another should carry through into the finale. In general, though, our anticipation is that the final episode of the season will be defined by some jaw-dropping disaster or enormous cliffhanger. Why wouldn’t they do one of their favorite things?

