Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? More ‘Dr. Ted’ hopes







Is The Good Doctor new tonight over on ABC? If you want to get an answer to that question, we’ve got it within!

The first thing that we should do here, though, is commence celebrating: The hiatus is over! There is a new installment on the air at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and “Dr. Ted” seems to be a big one for the Shaun – Lea relationship. Aren’t they all at this point? Within this hour, you will see Freddie Highmore’s character try to figure out the balance between being a good partner and a physician — she appreciates his concern and his planning, but she’s looking for emotional support from him more so than medical expertise. There are plenty of other doctors for that! Yet, we also understand his frenzy after she collapsed at the end of this past episode. Many other doctors/partners in this position would likely feel similar.

For a few more details about this episode as a whole, take a look at the full synopsis below:

Shaun struggles with his role as Lea’s partner after complications arise with the pregnancy and his instincts as a medical professional kick in. Meanwhile, Dr. Park, Dr. Andrews and Asher disagree on how to address an elderly patient’s wishes.

Will this episode carry over to the upcoming finale? In some ways yes, given that Lea’s pregnancy is more than likely going to be the central story in almost every hour moving forward. Yet, and in true The Good Doctor fashion, there will be a few other stories sprinkled in, as well. Prepare for a healthy mix of things tonight — and to get a little misty-eyed. At one point or another, this show always tends to get you emotionally!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor moving forward?

Are you sad that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

