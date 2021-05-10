Is All American new tonight on The CW? ‘Fight the Power,’ ‘Bring the Noise’







Is All American new tonight on The CW? If you are addicted to the football drama, then your impulse is clear: Getting more episodes as soon as possible.

With that being said, this is where we hand down a little bit of bad news: There is no new installment tonight. This is the final week of a planned hiatus, and you’ll see more stories play out starting with “Fight the Power” on May 17. This episode is going to be one of the most important of the whole series — topical issues are at the forefront of it, as Spencer and other characters do what they can to ensure equal justice in their community. It is one born out of current events, and we certainly think it will play a role in the remainder of the season.

For more details both on next week’s episode and the one after the fact, just take a look at the attached synopses…

Season 3 episode 12, “Fight the Power” – TAKING A STAND – When the truth comes out, Laura (Monet Mazur) is furious and is left to face the consequences. Seeing everything going on, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) doesn’t want to sit on the sidelines and asks something of his teammates that could jeopardize the rest of their season. Billy (Taye Diggs) deals with something personal by himself, but after a conversation with his dad he realizes what has really happened. Meanwhile, Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) is worried about Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and turns to his friends for help. Greta Onieogou, Cody Christian, Bre-Z and Karimah Westbrook also star. Crystle Roberson directed the episode written by Lorna Osunsanmi. (#312). Original airdate 5/17/2021

Season 3 episode 13, “Bring the Noise” – FINDING THE JOY – When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) learns that Grace (Karimah Westbrook) skipped her own college graduation, he enlists Olivia’s (Samantha Logan) help to throw her a surprise party, which helps distract them from reality. Billy (Taye Diggs) is worried about his players chances at college recruitment, so he tries to organize a scrimmage game to help, but it’s not as easy as he hoped. Coop (Bre-Z) finds herself in a tough spot with Layla (Greta Onieogou). Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) is forced to confront his feelings for his mom’s fiancé, as well as his feelings about Vanessa (guest star Alondra Delgado). Michael Evans Behling and Monet Mazur also stars. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss. (#313). Original airdate 5/24/2021.

There is a lot of story left to come this season, so be prepared for All American to continue onward into the summer. This show remains one of the most important ones on all of The CW and with a season 4 confirmed, we don’t think it’s ending anytime soon.

