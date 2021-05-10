Blue Bloods season 11 finale photo: Joe, Danny, & Jamie’s secret meeting







Friday night is enormous one for everyone who loves Blue Bloods — it serves as the season 11 finale! Not only that, but this will be an opportunity to see Joe Hill back in the mix for one of the most dangerous missions yet.

If you haven’t heard too much about it, at the forefront of these two hours (entitled “The End” and “Justifies the Means”) will be Joe finding himself undercover while with the ATF. Is it possible that his identity is compromised? That’s one of the things to legitimately worry about that the moment. He needs to have some concern over that — we understand his impulse to try to run away from the Reagan name and stake his own claim on the world, but doing that is obviously easier said than done. It’s also SO much harder when you are a public figure, which he so obviously is in certain circles.

Luckily, Joe has some help when the going gets tough — maybe that is why Jamie and Danny are there in the photo above. Given that the trio are together at night, this may be some sort of clandestine gathering that no one is really meant to know about in advance. They may be either trying to give Joe advice or offer him a way out — given that nobody is wearing police uniforms, the goal here is to make things as discreet as possible.

We will see where this story goes, but for now, our #1 hope is that that it gets resolved over the course of the hour. We don’t need this to be one of those threads that just dangles over the course of the whole summer! Luckily, Blue Bloods is not really the sort of show that prioritizes cliffhangers above all else.

