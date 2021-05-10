American Idol results: Did Arthur Gunn advance to the season 19 top 5?







Tonight on American Idol, Arthur Gunn faced a pretty enormous challenge — making it to the top five two seasons in a row! We love everything about the guy but still, we understand he’s a polarizing inclusion in the show this year.

As we approached tonight’s results, we knew that the season 18 runner-up had a pretty big challenge ahead of him — he still had devoted fans, but there are also a lot of people salty about the twist that allowed him to come back. We still don’t think it’s fair for him to be blamed for that, but it’s hard to control what fans feel. We just loved his two performances, especially his rendition of Coldplay’s “In My Place” that felt really different than anything we’d heard before.

The results are in and, alas, Arthur is gone. He was eliminated outside the top five in what was a pretty close vote, and this is certainly a tough pill for all of us American Idol fans to swallow. He’s still had an incredible run and on the basis of that alone, we’re excited for whatever the future is going to hold for him. He deserves the opportunity to record music that is true to who he is.

As for who’s the winner without Arthur there, it honestly gets a little hard to tell! Willie Spence is super-talented, but a singer like Chayce feels very-much in the vein of who voters typically select as the champ.

