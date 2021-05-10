Is Paul Greene leaving When Calls the Heart? Is Dr. Carson gone?







Is Paul Greene leaving When Calls the Heart, and his Dr. Carson character, in the season 8 finale? There was certainly a fear in this episode.

After all, it seemed as though Carson left during the episode! We know that he’s got an opportunity elsewhere, and we certainly could not blame him for wanting to improve his career. Yet, we still think that his future should be tied with being in Hope Valley with Faith, given that he clearly loves her and the idea of being away from her is ultimately not something that feels ideal for him. He did get a proper Hope Valley goodbye, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it is a permanent one.

We hadn’t heard anything suggesting that Greene would be gone from When Calls the Heart for good, so that’s what we clung onto as we got into the midway point of this episode. We were still hoping for some big twist where he found his way back to Hope Valley. Couldn’t he just come back and propose to Faith before the episode wrapped up? Even if he was still taking off, it’d be nice to have one huge moment ahead of time.

Even aside from Faith, Carson is also important to the world of the infirmary — it’s one of those essential settings in the town, largely because people keep getting hurt.

Did Carson return tonight?

Unfortunately, no … but this doesn’t mean that he’s gone for good. One of the things that is the most interesting about this show is that there is always room for flexibility and change — as a matter of fact, we’re expecting that! It just remains to be seen when and how Carson comes back, if he does in the immediate future.

What do you think the future holds for Dr. Carson on When Calls the Heart?

