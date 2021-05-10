The Nevers episode 6 spoilers: Prepare for Amalia’s origin story







Want to know what’s next on The Nevers episode 6? We’re going to be diving into the past, but also seeing just how that relates to the present. Could this be your opportunity to get to know Amalia better? It certainly feels that way, and that is also most welcome. One of the biggest issues that The Nevers has going on right now is that it has so many characters and so much going on that it can be tough at times to get invested in it all.

Below, we’ve got the full The Nevers episode 6 synopsis with some additional insight all about where the story is going from here:

After Amalia’s origin story is revealed, a long-awaited reunion crystallizes the Orphans’ mission.

Is it a good thing to have a mission “crystalized” at this point? We have to think so, mostly because it could be the driving force of the rest of the season. It’s going to be nice to have some solid story momentum the rest of the way.

The latest ratings update

We’re doing our best to chart out how The Nevers is doing all season, mostly because it’s nice to have a sense of if viewers are still enjoying it or not.

Honestly, we were pretty perplexed after seeing a dip in episode 3 — were people getting off the show so soon? The reviews have been mixed, so there was no guarantee of a recovery. Yet, the show did bounce back slightly with just over 510,000 live viewers checking out episode 4. We’re not saying this is enough to get the show a season 2, but it is a step in a more positive direction. (Remember that live ratings are just a fraction of the overall viewership, and that HBO doesn’t always release numbers from their HBO Max streaming service.)

What do you want to see when it comes to The Nevers episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

