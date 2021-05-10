Dexter season 9: When could trailer arrive for limited series revival?







If you’re like us, then Dexter season 9 has to be at the top of your most-wanted shows of 2021. Was the series finale bad? Absolutely, but this is a chance for redemption. Plus, with original executive producer Clyde Phillips involved, we’re optimistic already that this will feel a little more like the first four seasons — arguably when the Showtime drama was at its best.

We recently found out that the series will be coming back on the air this fall, and it’s reassuring to at least know that. With that being said, though, there are still questions about the promotional rollout here. While we’ve seen a few teasers, there isn’t anything online that constitutes actual footage. We’re still waiting on a trailer and odds are, we’ll be waiting for a while still.

Given the “fall” premiere date, the earliest we would expect substantial footage is in July or August. Showtime will want to give Dexter a reasonable rollout, but they don’t want to rush the promotion, either! If you start to give footage too early, you make people a little bit antsy.

We do think that we’re going to see one of the biggest promotional pushes that we’ve seen for a Showtime series in some time with Dexter, largely because they know the potential. The biggest question we see executives asking themselves is strictly this: How much do you give away ahead of time? Let’s say that there are a couple of returning characters — do you want people to know about them in advance? There’s a case for that, just as there’s also a case for keeping them under wraps since viewers will probably watch anyway.

No matter what’s coming up on Dexter season 9, rest assured of this: We’re really excited to see what’s going to be happening! Just having Michael C. Hall back is a treat in itself.

