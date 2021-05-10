The Rookie season 3 episode 14 (finale) spoilers: Is John Nolan okay?







Next week on The Rookie season 3 episode 14, the epic finale is going to be here! The title here is “Threshold,” and there is danger all around. To be specific, there is danger coming directly at John Nolan. Do we think Nathan Fillion’s character is going to survive? Sure; this story isn’t really about that. Instead, it’s more about what happens when John is hurt, and the person responsible seemingly for it facing a cruel and unusual punishment.

In the end, this episode could serve as a culmination of much of the big stuff we’ve seen explored on The Rookie all season, whether it be police brutality, police overreach, or community involvement. Hopefully, it’s also going to be a story that sets the stage for a season 4, as well.

Below, we’ve got the full The Rookie season 3 episode 14 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

“Threshold” – Officer Nolan mildly injures himself while chasing down a shoplifter and the local DA wants to charge the suspect with assault despite Nolan’s wishes. Meanwhile, Lucy goes undercover, Lopez’ wedding venue is seized by the FBI and Nolan meets his new neighbor on the season finale of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MAY 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

It’s true that we don’t know for sure that a season 4 for The Rookie is going to happen. Nonetheless, we want to envision this finale as the show throwing down a gauntlet. In a way, it’s challenging ABC to go ahead and order new episodes. There is no way to ensure that it happens, but you can certainly do whatever you can to nudge people in the right direction.

We’re expecting a lot of action in the finale — and of course, plenty of emotion to go along with that. Brace yourself accordingly.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 3 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







