When Calls the Heart season 8 finale: Did Elizabeth pick Nathan, Lucas?







Tonight on the When Calls the Heart season 8 finale, Elizabeth had a huge decision to make: Did she choose Nathan or Lucas? Or, are the writers trolling us and she didn’t choose either? Okay, so the latter is probably not going to happen, but there are a lot of things that we’re going to be left to talk through within this article.

Entering the episode, we really saw things going either way. While it felt like the writing was leading more towards Nathan after Erin Krakow’s character got closer to Lucas these past few weeks, there was a good chance this was a mislead. The whole goal of this story was to make things surprising and satisfying — whether or not they achieve that probably depends on who you are and your romantic preferences with this show. We just hope that no matter who Elizabeth ends up with, it’s satisfying and worth the super-long wait that Hearties have endured. We would’ve never thought this love triangle would go long for as long as it has.

Oh, and hopefully there are some other big things happening in this episode beyond just the love triangle … other characters deserve some love also.

Elizabeth’s choice

About halfway through this episode, Elizabeth went to Nathan and told her that he wasn’t the one — instead, she was trying to find Jack in him and that just wasn’t fair. She loved him, but just not in that way. She ended up picking Lucas at the end of the finale! That means that moving forward, the two can play out their love story however they see fit.

