The Gloaming season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?







Following today’s finale, will The Gloaming season 2 happen at Starz? Or, is it more likely that it will be canceled? We, of course, have a few different things to talk through within this piece.

The most important thing to do as we kick things off here is share the show’s official status: It is still in limbo. While there is a chance the Australian series could come back, no official decision has been made — we anticipate some scoop coming out on the subject in the months ahead.

Are there some plans to continue this story? It feels like it. Last year, there was discussion about The Gloaming season 2 coming to fruition, but since that time we’ve endured the majority of the global health crisis. The show’s performance on Starz may also help determine what’s feasible in Australia and if a profit can be turned. It’s honestly hard to gauge the stateside ratings performance, largely because the majority of Starz viewers are either via the app, On Demand, or on DVR. These are not viewing figures that the network has to publicly disclose and with that in mind, it’s fair to still have some question marks. (One thing that could be appealing to Starz is that they’re not solely responsible for the budget — though that also means that they don’t pull in the entirety of the profits, either.)

Ultimately, though, we think that Starz is going to adopt a patient model when determining whether or not to bring this series back — they don’t have to hurry anything along because they have SO many other new series on the go. The Gloaming is almost a luxury in that way, and it can be used to fill the gap between some of their other stateside productions … if it’s brought back, of course.

