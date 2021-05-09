The Pursuit of Love episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Lily James, cast?







Do you want to get a sense of what’s next on The Pursuit of Love episode 2? Let’s just hope that more exciting stuff lies around the corner. We know that this show has a lot going for it already, whether it be meaty material or a great cast headlined by Lily James and Andrew Scott.

Because the show only has three episodes in its season, though, you have to be prepared for things to move rather quickly. They almost have to in order to make it to the desired result.

If you do want to get a few more details now all about where the story is going from here, we suggest that you check out the full The Pursuit of Love episode 2 synopsis:

Although both Linda and Fanny are now married, their lives couldn’t be more different. Fanny embraces motherhood and tries to fulfil her role as a ‘good’ wife to Alfred. Meanwhile, Linda’s marriage to Tony quickly begins to disintegrate as she throws herself into a glamorous lifestyle, partying until dawn.

However, when Linda is pulled away by an enigmatic stranger, will she make a drastic change to start a new life?

Will this show be able to match the success of another BBC hit in Line of Duty? Most likely not, but we honestly don’t think anyone is entering the show with those sort of expectations. The goal here instead is to deliver an epic drama with great performances and some interesting twists and romances. If James, Scott, and the rest of the cast are able to effectively capture your imagination, then they will have done a pretty great job! Go ahead and consider that a mission accomplished.

Ironically, James is currently drawing headlines here in the United States for a completely different project — her upcoming portrayal of Pamela Anderson alongside Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Pursuit of Love episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to come back around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







