Mare of Easttown episode 4 promo +the Saturday Night Live parody!







There are a couple of big things to look forward to when it comes to Mare of Easttown episode 4 on HBO tonight. Take, for example, the title character being sidelined only for it to quickly evolve into something totally different. Also, the interrogation scenes are only going to continue getting more intense with each passing second.

Will there really be answers on the case within this episode? We’re not exactly counting on that. With that being said, though, we do have a feeling that Mare’s tumultuous personal life will have a few updates and her value to everything will be more explicitly seen. Given that this is not a long series, it almost HAS to be in order for us to get to the proper conclusion in time here. The promo below does at least a good job of scratching the surface of some of what’s to come.

Just for the sake of fun here, why not go ahead and present some other fun stuff related to the show? Last night on Saturday Night Live, the NBC series managed to create a pretty amusing parody in “Murdur Durdur.” This is a reminder of all of the classic crime-TV tropes that Mare of Easttown manages to hit time and time again. Yet, the show does still find a way to make itself entertaining in spite of relative predictability. Some of it just comes down to the overall strength of the performances; Kate Winslet puts on such a master class in the show itself, and it’s really enough to make you wonder how HBO managed to land her in the first place.

One of the only reasons that SNL did not reference Mare of Easttown more directly is likely because viewers are still discovering it. We’re not altogether sure that the series has found its way into the mainstream as of yet.

