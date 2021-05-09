The Rookie season 3 episode 13 promo: Will Lucy Chen survive?







What is it about The Rookie and almost-constantly throwing Lucy Chen in danger? We’ve seen this character kidnapped before and tonight, it feels like we’re moments away from her being set on fire.

This upcoming episode (entitled “Triple Duty”) looks to be one of the most action-packed ones we’ve seen all season. We know that Chen has been looking to get more and more into undercover work, but odds are that THIS is not exactly what she was expecting.

Now, we just need to cross our fingers that either 1) she finds a way to save herself or 2) someone else comes to help her. Could that someone be Bradford? We’ve been rooting for good things to come for these two for a little while now, but we’re not 100% sure that it will be this season. Doesn’t it seem like there are some other priorities right now? It absolutely feels that way.

What we do know about Bradford’s story within this episode is that he’s going to be doing just about everything in his power in order to deescalate a drug war with John Nolan’s help. Judging from the promo below, trying to do this is not going to be easy. One of the larger stories of the season is going to play out before our eyes and honestly, we’d be shocked if everything is fully resolved by the time we get around to the end of tonight. “Triple Duty” is the last one before the finale, and that’s where we think that just about EVERYTHING is going to hit the fan. We’d be shocked honestly if there isn’t some sort of cliffhanger at the end of the season, since it only makes since that the writers would want to set the stage for a possible season 4.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Rookie right away, including other insight all about where the story goes from here

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 3 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







