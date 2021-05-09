Blue Bloods season 11 finale spoilers: Danny, Jamie team up (photo)







The two-hour Blue Bloods season 11 finale event is almost here, and there will be plenty of surprises from start to finish.

If you haven’t heard some of the big details at the heart of the finale yet, it looks like the bulk of the story will revolve around Joe Hill. He is in the midst of a deep-cover mission, but what happens when his identity is made? Are the rest of the Reagans going to be able to help him?

No matter what direction this particular story goes, we’re excited to see things explored throughout — and the high stakes may also lead to characters working together in a way that we rarely see. In the photo above, for example, you can see Jamie and Danny working together for what seems to be an under-the-radar mission of their own. Neither one of them are wearing police uniforms, and it’s clear based on their location that they don’t want to be seen until the very last-second.

If Joe is in grave danger, it’s going to take some of these characters thinking outside of their typical selves in order to make something happen. We’re excited to see the Reagans tested in some way, and they all may need to put aside some of their typical differences. What’s happening here isn’t akin to Danny and Erin clashing over getting info for a case, or Jamie and Eddie arguing over how much control he has over an assignment. We’ve seen some of those stories time and time again.

No matter where this story goes, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that a happy ending is present in the closing minutes. We’d love to see Joe back for one more family dinner, and also have there be no real uncertainty around him being there.

What do you want to see when it comes to the Jamie – Danny story in the Blue Bloods season 11 finale?

