Magnum PI season 4 spoilers: Will Perdita Weeks return as Higgins?







Is Perdita Weeks coming back on Magnum PI season 4 as Juliet Higgins? After the season 3 finale, we understand the concern.

Luckily, we have some more news today that should give you very little to worry about. In a new post on Twitter, the series’ official writers’ room confirmed that “absolutely” you are going to have a chance to see more of Higgins on the show. She will be back in Hawaii, so her Doctors Without Borders trip with Ethan is not going to be a permanent one.

We do think that most people would’ve assumed that Higgins would be back in Hawaii eventually, and what we’re most left to wonder is how the time away from the island (and Magnum) will change her. Meanwhile, what will this cause Magnum to think or feel? There was some suspicion from his friends in the finale that he worked to convince Higgins to go because within her heart, she wanted to — he could have done this out of love, knowing that this would be the best way to show that he cared for her. It’s a self-sacrifice since he will be without his business partner for a while.

Hopefully, we will have a chance to see Magnum PI season 4 on the air when we get around to the fall — it’s still far too early to know when the show will be back, but we wouldn’t mind if it continues to occupy its Friday timeslot at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Because of the rather-sudden cancellation of MacGyver, we do hope that season 4 furthers the Magnum/Higgins story in an interesting way if the two are meant to end up together. That way, we at least have a chance to see their evolution on-screen just in case the show has an untimely end. (In a perfect world, we continue to see new episodes for many years to come.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI right now

What do you want to see for Magnum and Higgins over the course of Magnum PI season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do check that out, be sure to also come back for some additional news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







